Five people arrested following undercover drug bust


All men were taken into custody on drug related charges
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division undercover detectives arrested five men for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville.

The continuing investigation into street drug sales downtown led to the arrest of Cedric Freeman, 36, who sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18th. Freeman was located and arrested Friday night on 3rd Avenue South near Demonbreun, and officers uncovered a gram of cocaine off his person.

Police said they arrested Shane Thompson, 41, who sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on 2nd Avenue South under the pedestrian bridge Friday night after first getting it from Marchelle Waller, 43, on 2nd Avenue South at Malloy Street. Both men were arrested.

The following arrest was Marc Henderson, 52, who sold a gram of cocaine to an undercover officer in Printers Alley Friday night after first getting it from Antonio Clark, 42, at 3rd Avene South and Malloy Street. Both men were later arrested.

Police are continuing the operation downtown in response to the recent drug overdose cases.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals at risk of an overdose. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

