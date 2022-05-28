Advertisement

Knoxville American flag supplier sees supply chain issues

Allen Sign Company said they’re at 50% supply as Memorial Day weekend begins.
Allen Sign Company said they’re at 50% supply as Memorial Day weekend begins.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 40 years, Allen Sign Company was one of the more prominent suppliers of flags across East Tennessee. As the Memorial Day weekend begins, supply is low at the store.

To a degree, owner Tom Allen expected it to be that way with a patriotic weekend which usually sells more flags. What doesn’t happen every year, is the supply chain issues that are currently impacting the store and their supply of American flags.

“There’s been dye problems with getting dye to the manufacturers that make the materials.” said Allen as he spoke to the challenges their New Jersey manufacturer was facing.

Most of the medium to large sized flags were out of stock, but you can still find some smaller options at the store on Chapman Highway over the next few days. The store has flags representing all branches of military, as well as the American flag.

For Allen, it’s an especially gratifying feeling being a part of the reason why so many flags are flown around Knoxville because his dad and grandad were both veterans.

“It’s always nice to know you sold a flag to somebody and they’re displaying it proudly and it looks good when you drive by so it’s a good feeling yes.” said Allen.

For more information on how to properly dispose of a flag when it’s no longer able to be used, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist leaders
SBC releases list of known abusers in TN within organization
Joshua Frye
KCSO: Drunk driver tries to run woman off of interstate
Jason Lewis and Nina Scruggs
Overnight Knoxville car chase leads to two arrests
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel

Latest News

Chase Dollander
Vols advance to SEC Tourney semifinals
Former deputy Tim Stidam was fired from the office earlier this year after being charged with...
Former Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy indicted in misconduct case
Top Gun: Maverick set to break records pulls in fans looking to relive glory days, military...
Top Gun: Maverick sends crowds flocking to theatres to see expected summer blockbuster
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
One person dead following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake