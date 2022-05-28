Knoxville American flag supplier sees supply chain issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 40 years, Allen Sign Company was one of the more prominent suppliers of flags across East Tennessee. As the Memorial Day weekend begins, supply is low at the store.

To a degree, owner Tom Allen expected it to be that way with a patriotic weekend which usually sells more flags. What doesn’t happen every year, is the supply chain issues that are currently impacting the store and their supply of American flags.

“There’s been dye problems with getting dye to the manufacturers that make the materials.” said Allen as he spoke to the challenges their New Jersey manufacturer was facing.

Most of the medium to large sized flags were out of stock, but you can still find some smaller options at the store on Chapman Highway over the next few days. The store has flags representing all branches of military, as well as the American flag.

For Allen, it’s an especially gratifying feeling being a part of the reason why so many flags are flown around Knoxville because his dad and grandad were both veterans.

“It’s always nice to know you sold a flag to somebody and they’re displaying it proudly and it looks good when you drive by so it’s a good feeling yes.” said Allen.

For more information on how to properly dispose of a flag when it's no longer able to be used, click HERE.

