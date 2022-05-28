Knoxville’s outdoor pools open for season over Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two outdoor pools in Knoxville will open for the season over Memorial Day weekend, according to the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department.

The Ed Cothren Pool, located at 1737 Reynolds Street and Inskip Pool, located at 4204 Bruhin Road, will begin welcoming families and visitors starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, a release stated.

However, shortly after, Inskip Pool will close temporarily for four weekdays following the sun-soaked Memorial Day weekend. It will be closed from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3, to accommodate the training and certification of new lifeguards and pool staff.

Generally, pool hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting. Admission will be $4 per person at Inskip Pool and $3 per person at Ed Cothren Pool. For discounts, Splash Passes are available for frequent visitors, a spokesperson said.

Ed Cothren Pool is 275,000-gallons and features a diving board, an accessible ramp and a baby pool. In the surrounding area, visitors will find a baseball field, a basketball court, a concession stand, two playgrounds, three shelters and the 0.3-mile Malcolm-Martin Greenway loop.

Inskip Pool is a 285,000-gallon pool where visitors can enjoy two low dives, a high dive, a wading pool and three covered pavilions. In addition, a pool spokesperson said the Inskip park area also features a sand volleyball court, a concession stand, a playground, three tennis courts, a 0.3-mile walking loop, a nine-hole youth disc golf course and a large bi-level deck with picnic tables and benches.

Those seeking a job can have the best of both worlds working as a lifeguard. The pay starts at $9.50 an hour, according to officials. To apply, email aquatics@knoxvilletn.gov or call 865-300-4624 by Friday, May 27.

For more information on the City’s outdoor pools and programming, visit the Knoxville Aquatics website. Inskip Pool officials and at 865-687-9919 and Ed Cothen Pool at 865-544-7840.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.