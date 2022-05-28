Lots of sunshine this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the Memorial Day weekend. Plenty of activities are going on around the area through the weekend and Saturday brings more sunshine with temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s. Patches of fog are with us this morning and will fade away here in the coming hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon, and we’re keeping the sunshine so that’ll help make it feel pretty warm.

Highs on Saturday will be near 78 in Knoxville to 73 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more clear skies with patches of fog and temperatures near 58 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you are headed out for the Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride on Sunday morning you’ll have a beautiful start to the day for a ride on the motorcycle. It gets even better in the afternoon as clear blue skies stay with us and we get even warmer at 86 for the afternoon. We’ll have a light SW Wind running around 5mph.

Sunday to Monday it’s the same story with clear skies and temperatures warmer to start Monday at 63.

Your Memorial Day forecast comes with sunshine once again and temperatures staying warm around 88.

Rain chances come back into the forecast as we move into Wednesday and the week will end on the unstable, but normal summer-like patter with a chance for showers and storms to develop as we cross over into the afternoon. We’ll approach 90 to end the week.

Warming to the 90s for next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.