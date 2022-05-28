Advertisement

NPL ‘Banned Books’ library card becomes permanent thanks to local, national success


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Library reported Friday that over 4,200 Nashvillians signed up for their limited edition “Banned Books” library card as a part of the “Freedom to Read” campaign.

As Thursday marked the end of the campaign, library officials announced that they have decided to make cards a permanent offering following the overwhelming response from the community.

In April, the campaign launched to distribute 5,000 unique edition cards in one month. According to NPL officials, the final result represented 84% of the 5,000 card goal, which is nearly double the monthly average of library card signups at NPL officials said.

“While we didn’t hit 5,000, we came close. And, most importantly, we came together,” said NPL Director Kent Oliver. “In fact, Nashville’s response has been so positive that we’re making the ‘Banned Books’ card a permanent feature at NPL. From now on, this design will be available for anyone who wants to sign up as a new patron or switch their current card for this design.”

NPL officials added that nearly 100 people from outside Tennessee asked the Library to mail them the new card.

To find out more information about the card, click here.

