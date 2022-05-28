Advertisement

One person dead following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake

Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning Friday night, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to a house in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive Friday night for a possible drowning, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

The family of the victim told responding deputies with KCSO that he was last seen mowing near the water but they could not find him, according to Glenn.

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Knox County Rescue Squad began a water search and found the body of a man matching the family’s description, according to Glenn.

The Knox County Medical Examiner was on scene and the body was taken to the Knox County Forensic Center for further examination.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Glenn said.

The man’s identity was not released because all notifications were not made as of early Saturday morning.

