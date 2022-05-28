Organization provides free legal advice clinic for veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Bar Association is teaming up with Legal Aid of East Tennessee to provide a free legal advice clinic to veterans.

“This is a general advice clinic with a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, and personal injury, among other issues,” a spokesperson with the Knoxville Bar Association said.

The clinic starts at noon and goes until 2 p.m. on June 8, at the Knox County Public Defender’s Office.

Those who cannot attend the clinic can use the telephone clinic option. Preregistration is required for the telephone option which you can do by calling the legal aid office at 865-637-0484.

