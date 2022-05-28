‘Realize that people are forgotten but we wanted to remember’ | Company donates to Korean War Veterans in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LG, the appliance company, donated washers and dryers to the Knoxville Area Korean Association to thank Korean War Veterans Friday.

“LG is gifting washers and dryers to help Korean War veterans in need and express appreciation to their service and sacrifice,” organizers told WVLT News.

President of the Knoxville Area Korean Association, Elena McMillan, said that she wanted to make sure that the veterans were appreciated.

“As a Korean, living in the United States we wanted to make sure to appreciate what they have done from 1950 to 1953,” McMillan said. “And you know almost 72 years ago, but we wanted to remember it. Congressman Tim Burchett was saying we don’t want to forget. Whatever we can do to help them out and reach out to those people. Realize that people are forgotten but we wanted to remember and whatever they need, we want to fill their need.”

