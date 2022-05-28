SBC abuser list sparks concern, child sex abuse warning signs to look out for

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) released a list of of over 700 ministers who are accused of sexual abuse nationwide.

Out of the names on that list, some of them were in East Tennessee like Jason Kennedy, a former youth pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Karns back in 2016. The list said he was arrested for patronizing prostitution and human tracking. That same list stated Randall Hollifield, a former youth volunteer at New Beverly Baptist Church in Knoxville back in 2009, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for three counts of rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Within many of these cases, the victims were underage. When it comes sexual abuse of children, Liza Varlan, a licensed clinical social worker, said in most cases the abuse comes from someone the child knows and should trust, and it can be hard to detect. But there were a few emotional cues that can stand out to parents.

”There’s a huge spectrum to look for, but some things I think that we see often I think include isolating. Our child isolating from us or other people, being really irritable, and having difficulty focusing at school. Maybe that’s a drop in grades or lack of interest in peers. This could also be starting to bully others, or lots of changes in maybe modesty covering up or maybe opposite of that,” shared Varlan.

She also said parents should have talks with their children about their bodies and explain personal boundaries without using nicknames.

“They are not bad words. Our kids need to know that and take any stigma or taboo feelings away from those words. That needs to stop now, so we know and we can obviously act in an appropriate way. If we’re using nicknames we may not know what they’re talking about, we may just even slip over it not thinking that’s not sexual abuse,” said Varlan.

Before releasing the list, attorneys for the SBC said they would redact survivors’ names and try to ensure that they only included names of people who were credibly accused.

That includes pastors, ministry employees or volunteers who have confessed to abuse, been convicted in a court, or had a civil judgment against them.

New Hope CAC of Blount county hosted a free 2-hour training program developed by Darkness to Light that teaches all adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

For more information about that program, click here.

