Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Race honors family of fallen Loudon Co. deputy

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Supporters took to the I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater to honor fallen Loudon Co. Deputy Chris Jenkins and his family Friday night.

The Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Race had a big crowd with officers and civilians honoring the late deputy, according to organizers.

A Loudon Co. patrol car and hummer carrying Jenkins’ family kicked off the race, serving as pace cars.

“Behind the pace vehicles was LCSO Sgt. Brian Smith driving a car with a vinyl wrap and American Flag honoring Jenkins,” officials with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office said. “Following up the opening ceremonies was a fly over by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.”

Jenkins was killed when a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow for a rolling barricade on I-75. Jenkins was out of his vehicle at the time removing a ladder from the interstate when the driver, reportedly under the influence of marijuana, struck two other vehicles and Jenkins himself. Jenkins was with the LCSO for 20 years.

“On behalf of Sheriff Tim Guider, Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis, and the Jenkins family, thank you to everyone for the continued support and love from this wonderful community,” officials said.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. and all law enforcement and corrections officers had free entry to the race.

