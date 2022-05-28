Advertisement

Top Gun: Maverick sends crowds flocking to theatres to see expected summer blockbuster

Tom Cruise reprised his role of Maverick in sequel to 1986 hit film.
Top Gun: Maverick pulls folks from all over seeking to relive glory days.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of waiting, fans finally had the chance to see Tom Cruise reprise his hit role of Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick.

”Top Gun, it’s been a long time coming,” said William Rogers.

Rogers was one of many at Regal Cinemas in Turkey Creek Friday, looking forward to watching a film three decades in the making.

”A while it got pushed back so just excited to have it going,” said Nick Stedham. ”Never been so excited in my entire life,” said Dayne Davis.

Stedham and Davis rolled in just after 4 p.m. Friday, excited to see the film.

Many were fans of the movie, like Owen Kitts who watched the flick with his dad.

”Oh man it was great, fantastic experience! We watched the first one last night, had to get a little bit of a refresher, but it was great,” said Kitts.

Kitts was born after the original debuted. For him, seeing this film was a must, and solidified his return to the theatres.

”It’s worth coming back to the movie if you ain’t come back in a long time,” said Kitts with a smile.

For others, it took them back to a time in their lives when what was portrayed on the big screen unfolded right before their eyes.

”Once upon a time the Army let me fly in the front seat of a cobra gunship and some Huey time as well in Alaska, I had a ball,” said Timothy Skala, a former Army flight surgeon.

Skala, a Vietnam veteran, watched Top Gun: Maverick with his wife Terry, the two of them recalling fond memories of their service.

”Oh my God yes, oh absolutely, it was one of the best shows and it’s hard to believe a sequel could be that good,” said Timothy.

For Terry Skala, it reminded her of the time she saw the first film in theaters, as the only woman in the building.

”I watched the original Top Gun at North Island and the enterprise had just come into port and I was the only female in the entire theatre watching Top Gun with all the sailors,” said Terry.

Now, a film expected to break records, brought everyone to the theatres to see Cruise reignite Maverick as the abrasive pilot of the worlds most nimble fighter jets.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist leaders
SBC releases list of known abusers in TN within organization
Joshua Frye
KCSO: Drunk driver tries to run woman off of interstate
Jason Lewis and Nina Scruggs
Overnight Knoxville car chase leads to two arrests
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel

Latest News

Chase Dollander
Vols advance to SEC Tourney semifinals
Former deputy Tim Stidam was fired from the office earlier this year after being charged with...
Former Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy indicted in misconduct case
Allen Sign Company said they're at 50% supply as Memorial Day weekend begins.
Knoxville American flag supplier sees supply chain issues
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
One person dead following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake