Top Gun: Maverick sends crowds flocking to theatres to see expected summer blockbuster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of waiting, fans finally had the chance to see Tom Cruise reprise his hit role of Maverick in Top Gun: Maverick.

”Top Gun, it’s been a long time coming,” said William Rogers.

Rogers was one of many at Regal Cinemas in Turkey Creek Friday, looking forward to watching a film three decades in the making.

”A while it got pushed back so just excited to have it going,” said Nick Stedham. ”Never been so excited in my entire life,” said Dayne Davis.

Stedham and Davis rolled in just after 4 p.m. Friday, excited to see the film.

Many were fans of the movie, like Owen Kitts who watched the flick with his dad.

”Oh man it was great, fantastic experience! We watched the first one last night, had to get a little bit of a refresher, but it was great,” said Kitts.

Kitts was born after the original debuted. For him, seeing this film was a must, and solidified his return to the theatres.

”It’s worth coming back to the movie if you ain’t come back in a long time,” said Kitts with a smile.

For others, it took them back to a time in their lives when what was portrayed on the big screen unfolded right before their eyes.

”Once upon a time the Army let me fly in the front seat of a cobra gunship and some Huey time as well in Alaska, I had a ball,” said Timothy Skala, a former Army flight surgeon.

Skala, a Vietnam veteran, watched Top Gun: Maverick with his wife Terry, the two of them recalling fond memories of their service.

”Oh my God yes, oh absolutely, it was one of the best shows and it’s hard to believe a sequel could be that good,” said Timothy.

For Terry Skala, it reminded her of the time she saw the first film in theaters, as the only woman in the building.

”I watched the original Top Gun at North Island and the enterprise had just come into port and I was the only female in the entire theatre watching Top Gun with all the sailors,” said Terry.

Now, a film expected to break records, brought everyone to the theatres to see Cruise reignite Maverick as the abrasive pilot of the worlds most nimble fighter jets.

