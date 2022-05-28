Veteran-owned company in Oak Ridge named Wounded Warrior Project Corporate Champion

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A veteran-owned company in Oak Ridge was named a Wounded Warrior Project Corporate Champion, according to a spokesperson with the company.

Omega Technical Services is a local service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides technical support to companies and works with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The one-year membership is awarded to companies that donate at least $2,500 to the program, according to the project’s website.

“This one-year membership comes during military appreciation month in honor of Memorial Day, but the resulting support will compound for years to come,” the spokesperson said. “Being a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) in a predominantly military-related industry, Omega Technical Services has seen how needed such support is.”

OTS President Tim Trapuzzano was a longtime donor to the Wounded Warrior Project, according to the spokesperson.

“As a service-disabled veteran leading a company with many veterans, some of which are service-disabled as well, it is a must to use our platform to help those who help this country. I have been in their shoes wanting and needing supportive services, and I am grateful to be in a position today to enable ways to help warriors thrive,” said Trapuzzano.

The Wounded Warrior Project focuses on helping veterans who served in the U.S. military on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

The WWP is advocating for H.R. 3967, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

H.R. 3967 would:

grant VA health care enrollment eligibility to any veteran who suffered toxic exposures while in service regardless of their service-connected disability claim status

create a list of presumptive disabilities for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances

concede exposure to burn pits and other airborne hazards for veterans who served in areas where they were known to be used

ensure VA adopts a framework to establish new presumptive disabilities in a timely manner based on scientific data

develop a training module to ensure VA providers and benefits personnel can properly identify, treat, and assess the impact of illnesses related to toxic exposures

require a toxic exposure questionnaire at the beginning of every VA primary care appointment

It was passed by the house in March and will be voted on by the Senate soon, according to the WWP website.

You can donate to the cause or make a donation for your company to become a corporate champion.

