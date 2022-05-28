Advertisement

Vols advance to SEC Tourney semifinals

Dollander terrific as #1 Tennessee tops 4-seed LSU, 5-2
Chase Dollander
Chase Dollander(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony Vitello’s top ranked Tennessee Volunteers have advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament.

Playing into the wee hourse of Saturday morning, the Vols were able to hold off LSU for a 5-2 win at Hoover Met Stadium.

UT’s offensive production wouldn’t match what it produced te previous day, but Tennessee pitching would more than make up for it.

Starter and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander strikes out the side in the 1st inning and goes 6 and 2/3 innings. He would strike out nine batters and pick up his 9th win of the season.

Graduate Redmond Walsh was also terrific picking up his 7th save of the season and the 23rd of his career tying Vol legend Todd Helton.

The Vols advance to the semifinals Saturday night where they’ll face eith Kentucky or these same LSU Tigers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist leaders
SBC releases list of known abusers in TN within organization
Joshua Frye
KCSO: Drunk driver tries to run woman off of interstate
Jason Lewis and Nina Scruggs
Overnight Knoxville car chase leads to two arrests
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel

Latest News

Former deputy Tim Stidam was fired from the office earlier this year after being charged with...
Former Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy indicted in misconduct case
Allen Sign Company said they're at 50% supply as Memorial Day weekend begins.
Knoxville American flag supplier sees supply chain issues
Top Gun: Maverick set to break records pulls in fans looking to relive glory days, military...
Top Gun: Maverick sends crowds flocking to theatres to see expected summer blockbuster
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
One person dead following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake