Volunteers place flags on 8,700 tombstones at Knoxville National Cemetery

By Sam Luther
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 8,700 brave military personnel have been laid to rest at the Knoxville National Cemetery. While notable names like General Robert Neyland are there, many others from across the country have tombstones engraved with their name and hometown.

Saturday morning, volunteers placed an American flag on each grave ahead of Memorial Day.

“It’s humbling,” said 10 year old Avery Mead, who spent time volunteering.

Mead’s dad, a veteran, was alongside her the whole time speaking to the importance of being there to pay respect.

“You have pride because you’re among the great, but sorrow because unfortunately they’re not longer with us. You know, I can’t go up there and shake their hand,” said Oren Mead.

Mead went on and said that Memorial Day isn’t a happy occasion for many and wanted to spread awareness on how people should address the day.

“See Memorial Day isn’t a happy day because people are no longer here and that’s not really what it’s about it’s remembering their sacrifice. So remembering your sacrifice on Memorial Day, remembering your lost and loved ones on Memorial Day. So I think that’s more of an appropriate sentiment than ‘happy Memorial Day,’” said Mead.

With the help of the Boy and Girl Scouts of America, each one of the tombstones had a flag placed on it.

There will be another Memorial Day ceremony at the Knoxville National Cemetery on Monday morning.

