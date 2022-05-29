Admirals win 11th state baseball title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a big Saturday on the high school ranks with state championships on the line on this final day of Spring Fling 2022.

BASEBALL

The Farragut Admirals would break a 1-1 tied in the 7th with a 3-RBI double to left field by Eli Evans. It was a tight game throughout and finally Farragut breaks thru in the final inning.

Then facing a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the 7th, Farragut gets Houston to hit into a game ending double-play.

The Admirals defeat Houston, 4-1, for the Class 4-A state championship, the 11th in program history. Congratulations to coach Matt Buckner and the Admirals.

DOUBLEPLAY TO END THE GAME!

Farragut Admirals are 2022 STATE CHAMPIONS! ⚓️⚾️

Final

FARRAGUT 4

HOUSTON 1

⁦@5StarPreps⁩ ⁦@prepxtra⁩ ⁦@AdmiralGameday⁩ pic.twitter.com/vZwv6pL4mv — jack tate (@coachtatefhs20) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Pigeon forge finishes runner-up for the second consecutive season in Class 2-A. after falling to Watertown 10-to-3.

Congrats to the tigers who finish with an impressive 40-4 record.

SOFTBALL

Softball championships were on the line Saturday as well. Among the schools looking to bring home a title, perennial power Gibbs.

Unfortunately Lexington defeats Gibbs 2-1 for the Class 3-A title. Lexington lost just one game all year and Gibbs had to beat them twice Saturday and the ladies couldn’t make it past the first meeting.

Congratulations to the lady eagles on another terrific season!

The Alcoa Lady Tornadoes of Lady Vol legend Sarah Fekete lost game one in the championship round Saturday, their first loss this week in Murfreesboro.

No problem, they would come back with six runs in Game-2 and beat Forrest High 6-1 for the title, the first softball championship in Alcoa school history!

Congratulations to coach Fekete and her champion Tornadoes.

And last but not least , the Lady Admirals make it a clean sweep Saturday, following up the baseball team’s title with one of their own.

Farragut blanks Clarksville 4-0 to win their second straight softball championship and third overall.

Congrats to the lady admirals on an incredible run!

