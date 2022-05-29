Advertisement

Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather but to wear a lifejacket.
Neither kayaker was injured, according to officials.
Neither kayaker was injured, according to officials.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team responded to Seven Islands State Birding Park Sunday to assist two stranded kayakers, according to a post.

Officials said that one of them had flipped and needed assistance from crews after they couldn’t get back onto the boat due to fast-moving water. The second person was able to stay in their boat and call 911 until rescue crews arrived.

As of 1:15 p.m., they were headed back to shore, and neither were injured, a spokesperson shared.

Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather and wear a lifejacket.

