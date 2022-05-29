Knoxville’s Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scottie Scheffler almost made it through another round at Colonial without a bogey, this time with wind gusting through the trees at Hogan’s Alley. The world’s top-ranked player has the lead alone after the third round.

Scheffler, whose bogey at Colonial this week came at No. 17 on Saturday, shot a 2-under 68 with wind gusts of around 30 mph and temperatures in the upper-90s. His 11-under total was two strokes ahead of Brendon Todd, whose third-round 65 was bogey-free, and Scott Stallings (70).

Beau Hossler and Stallings began the third round tied with Scheffler for the lead. Scheffler had also been part of the lead after 18 holes when a Colonial-record eight players were tied atop the leaderboard.

Hossler and Stallings had pars only through the first six holes but dropped out of the lead when both missed makeable par putts at No. 7. Hossler’s 8-footer was possibly pushed by the wind and skimmed the right edge, while Stallings lipped the hole from 3 1/2 feet.

Stallings followed with another bogey at the par-3 eight-hole, where he missed a 5-foot par chance, and another at No. 10. But three birdies over his last seven holes got him even for the round after a finishing four-footer.

‘’I managed pretty well all day. Just kept the ball in front of me,’’ Stallings said. ‘’Hit a really nice pitch on 7, kind of one of those awkward putts, like a four-footer up the hill with the wind blowing straight across. Kind of the exact same thing on 8 ... Misjudged my pitch on 10, and next thing you know you’re 3 over par.’’

Final-round coverage on WVLT and CBS begins at 2:00 P.M. ET

