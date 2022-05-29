McMinn Co. officials to host Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the sheriff’s office would host its 2022 Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June.

The event will take place from June 6 to June 9, from 7:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The interactive academy will be open to McMinn County students entering the seventh or eighth grade; however, Guy said that if seats are available closer to the date, then kids from other counties would be eligible.

To learn the skills, it will cost families $10 for the class shirts. Checks are to be made out to Burnette’s Embroidery, according to the social media post.

Kids attending the academy will receive instruction in physical fitness, military parade and drill, firearms safety, law enforcement skills, search and seizure, evidence collection and crime scene processing, and law, case preparation and court proceedings.

Officials said that all “cadets” would be required to wear athletic shoes, a t-shirt and shorts.

Those interested can apply at the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. No applications will be taken after 4:00 p.m. on June 2.

