MOTM Andreassen puts One Knoxville SC at top of division

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s newest sports powerhouse is, for now, top in the South Central Division after beating Dalton Red Wolves SC 4-1 Saturday night.

The win is all thanks to an outstanding performance from “man of the match” Sebastian Andreassen. The tower of a player managed to pull off a hat trick with three goals within the match’s first 20 minutes before capping it off with a late-game fourth goal.

One Knoxville SC got off to a rough start in their first match, but have managed to turn the season around with back-to-back wins since. The win is the third in One Knoxville’s hot streak, earning them a full three points to total nine for the season so far.

Speaking of the club’s first match, Smoky Mountain rival Asheville City is now hot on their tail with seven points for the season. One Knoxville will host Peachtree MOBA on June 18 for their first match at Maryville College. You can get your tickets here.

