‘Penne for Your Thoughts’ announces grand opening date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all foodies! A new Knoxville restaurant will open its doors in June.

Penne for Your Thoughts is a fan favorite food truck in East Tennessee, and now its owner, Geoffery Bernstein, announced the grand opening of the first brick-and-mortar restaurant. With a unique take on Italian American fusion restaurant, the food truck began in 2018 traveling around Knoxville.

The owner said the storefront restaurant would officially open on June 6, at 11:00 a.m. and will be located at 9430 South Northshore Drive.

When it comes to the food at the restaurant, Bernstein said this location’s menu would feature a few more items with new and current recipes. He also said “old favorites,” such as garlic parmesan fries, would make a comeback once open.

“Our family-friendly menu is expanding to offer even more options at this new location,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein spoke with WVLT News in April, explaining the hurdles the restaurant faced due to the pandemic, such as supply chain issues and workforce challenges.

