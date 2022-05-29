Advertisement

‘Penne for Your Thoughts’ announces grand opening date

After planning for years, the brick-and-mortar restaurant will be opening its doors to foodies in East Tennessee.
Despite supply chain issues, Penne for Your Thoughts is gearing up to open their first brick and mortar location.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all foodies! A new Knoxville restaurant will open its doors in June.

Penne for Your Thoughts is a fan favorite food truck in East Tennessee, and now its owner, Geoffery Bernstein, announced the grand opening of the first brick-and-mortar restaurant. With a unique take on Italian American fusion restaurant, the food truck began in 2018 traveling around Knoxville.

The owner said the storefront restaurant would officially open on June 6, at 11:00 a.m. and will be located at 9430 South Northshore Drive.

When it comes to the food at the restaurant, Bernstein said this location’s menu would feature a few more items with new and current recipes. He also said “old favorites,” such as garlic parmesan fries, would make a comeback once open.

“Our family-friendly menu is expanding to offer even more options at this new location,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein spoke with WVLT News in April, explaining the hurdles the restaurant faced due to the pandemic, such as supply chain issues and workforce challenges.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Knoxville’s Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge
Admirals win 11th state baseball title
Admirals win 11th state baseball title
Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects
Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects
Youth Law Enforcement Academy
McMinn Co. officials to host Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June
Money and drugs were found during the stop, officials said.
Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater