Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

A police statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Eames says several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries are life threatening.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.

Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area and it’s believed the shooting took place from within that group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Knoxville’s Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings in contention in Charles Schwab Challenge
Admirals win 11th state baseball title
Admirals win 11th state baseball title
Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects
Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects
Youth Law Enforcement Academy
McMinn Co. officials to host Youth Law Enforcement Academy in June
Money and drugs were found during the stop, officials said.
Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater