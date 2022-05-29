Advertisement

Report: 6 shot in downtown Chattanooga Saturday night

A CBS affiliate said one person was detained as a person of interest just moments after the shooting began.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Late Saturday night, Chattanooga Police Department officers said six people were injured after multiple parties exchanged gunfire, according to CBS affiliate WDEF.

Around 10:48 p.m., the report stated that CPD officers were patrolling near 100 Cherry Street when they heard and responded to gunshots. Upon arrival, they reportedly saw multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area.

WDEF reported that officers said they began rendering aid to injured victims and helped others to safety. Officials said there were six total victims, four with non-life-threatening injuries and two with life-threatening injuries.

According to the CBS affiliate, the age or status of each victim were unavailable; however, officials said most of them were teenagers to early 20′s.

One person was detained as a person of interest just moments after the shooting began, the report shared. CPD officers reportedly said they didn’t believe the victims were the intended targets and were confident there was no ongoing public safety threat.

Large groups of juveniles were walking in the downtown area at the time of the shooting. WDEF reported that CPD believed they were involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Mostly Sunny Skies This Afternoon
Starting off sunny and mild, with a warm finish
Vol baseball
Vols to play for SEC Tournament title
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Memorial Day ceremony set for Monday morning.
Volunteers place flags on 8,700 tombstones at Knoxville National Cemetery