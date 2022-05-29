SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camden Sewell got his first start of the season Sunday against the Gators, who the Vols swept in Gainesville back in late April! In 4 appearances vs. UF, the Vols reliever was 1-0 with 2 saves and 0.63 ERA. Sewell would not disappoint holding the gators scoreless during his innings of work.

The Vols would explode for four runs in the 5th. The first came courtesy of a squeeze bunt as Evan Russell beat the tag.

Then with the bases loaded, Drew Gilbert delivered with a shot over the left fielder’s head to the wall. That would clear them all giving Tennessee a 4-0 lead.

With the score 5-0, UT gets back-to-back doubles from Seth Stephenson and Luc Lipcius. Two runs scored and the Vols took a commanding 7-0 lead over their SEC East rivals.

The Gators would add a two-run HR off flame thrower Ben Joyce in the 8th, but Tennessee hangs on to win 8-5 to capture its first SEC Tournament Championship since 1995.

The Vols, who add that hardware to their SEC regular season title, will now await tomorrow’s NCAA selection show at Noon to see which teams will be joining them in Knoxville next weekend for the NCAA regional That show will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.