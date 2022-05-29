Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater

Along with money, “several” pressed counterfeit pills were recovered during the stop, officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said that law enforcement arrested a suspected drug trafficker on Thursday.

According to a social media post, Monroe County SWAT and Narcotics officers initiated a traffic stop in the Taco Bell parking lot in Sweetwater.

Along with money, “several” pressed counterfeit pills were recovered during the stop, officials said.

Investigators analyzed the pills for the possibility of fentanyl or other opioids. Jones said they were being passed as alprazolam, which treats anxiety and panic disorder.

