Starting off sunny and mild, with a warm finish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Sunday and another sunny day to spend time with family. If you are headed out for church this morning watch for some areas of fog, we’re starting off in the 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

On Sunday afternoon enjoy even more warmth! We’ll start to approach the mid to upper 80s in some areas by the afternoon. For those of you waking up to go to Smoky Mountain Thunder in Sevierville, it’ll be a little cool for the motorcycle ride to the courthouse, but it’s going to warm up nicely once the sun comes up. Closing ceremonies in Grainger County will be running in the low 80s. Enjoy the ride!

Headed out on area lakes on Sunday? It’s going to be a nice lake day with a light winds and smooth waters.

Forecast on Douglas Lake Sunday afternoon will be warm with a smooth waters. (WVLT)

Sunday night we’ll have much of the same with clear skies and patches of fog going into Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Monday, Memorial Day, it’s sunny and hot once again. Services in the morning will be pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. The afternoon cranks up the heat as we approach the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and limited clouds.

Thursday is our best chance for rain moving through the week. But we’re limited with our rain chances. We’ll have a 40% coverage Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday we’ll start to clear out just in time for the weekend and we’ll be a little cooler Friday afternoon in the low 80s. That continues Saturday into Sunday with low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Warming up into the 90s as we move through next week with limited rain chances. (WVLT)

