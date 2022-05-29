Advertisement

Staying warm and sunny for the rest of the evening

Enjoy! We’ll stay in the 80s right through sunset and eventually get into the 70s for he late evening hours.
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not much change in the forecast as we move into the rest of this evening. Staying sunny and warm.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rest of the evening will be fairly calm for those of you with evening plans or just out on the back patio. Light winds with lots of sunshine to go around. Enjoy! We’ll stay in the 80s right through sunset and eventually get into the 70s for he late evening hours.

Sunday night we’ll have much of the same with clear skies and patches of fog going into Monday. Monday morning will start with mostly clear skies, limited areas of fog and temperatures near 64 in Knoxville to 60 in Crossville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Monday, Memorial Day, it’s sunny and hot once again. Services in the morning will be pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. The afternoon cranks up the heat as we approach the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and limited clouds.

Sunshine stays with us and we'll warm up through the day.
Sunshine stays with us and we'll warm up through the day.(WVLT)

Thursday is our best chance for rain moving through the week. But we’re limited with our rain chances. We’ll have a 40% coverage Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday we’ll start to clear out just in time for the weekend and we’ll be a little cooler Friday afternoon in the low 80s. That continues Saturday into Sunday with low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Warming up into the 90s as we move through next week with limited rain chances.
Warming up into the 90s as we move through next week with limited rain chances.(WVLT)

