Vols to play for SEC Tournament title

Tennessee tops Kentucky in Baseball Tourney semifinals
Vol baseball
Vol baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony Vitello’s vulls pulled away late to beat rival Kentucky at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, AL

It would be a bit of rocky outing for starting pitcher Drew Beam. Fellow starter Chase Burns would come in and finish the job.

Tennessee keep the pressure on would add some runs to crush the Cats.

With the 12-2 victory, the Vols improve to 52-7 overall and will face fellow East rival Florida.

Sunday’s championship at the Hoover Met is set for 3pm on the SEC ET on ESPN2.

