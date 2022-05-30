Dozens march 22 miles in central Ky. to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Military veterans and supporters marched 22 miles from Richmond to Winchester on Monday. It’s all in the name of military veteran suicide prevention awareness.

The 22 miles represents the number of veterans who die by suicide every day in the United States.

“What we’re doing out here is we are trying to raise awareness not only to that, but also break the stigma of veterans asking for assistance with mental health,” Army veteran Benjamin Joynt said.

Joynt led men and women through Winchester with a final stop at the local VFW post. Joynt served in the Horn of Africa and said he knows multiple soldiers who have committed suicide.

“It’s something that we have to find answers to, and what we are out here doing is one of the first steps,” Joynt said.

Joynt said this happens because of a lack of purpose once people get out of the military.

“A lot of the veterans refer to it as the war back home,” Joynt said. “We come back and we have our second fight re-integrating back into society.”

They said seeking help is a first step to breaking this terrible trend. Staff Sergeant Joynt said addressing mental health in the military is the right step forward.

“We have come a long way in that. I think the advice is much, much better. We still have more work to do on this topic,” Joynt said.

In the U.S., an estimated 8,000 military veterans die by suicide every year.

