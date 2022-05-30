Heating up on this Memorial Day, with stray storms popping up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week starts out with building heat and humidity, creating stray rain and storms. Later this week, the next cold front will drive in rain and storms and knock back the heat briefly.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, with temperatures around 63 degrees to start the day. Sunrise is 6:22 with stray fog.

Memorial Day Monday is sunny and hotter. We’re topping out around 88 degrees, with light breeze shifting from out of the northeast early to southwest in the afternoon. The humidity can make it feel hotter for you, plus it helps to create a stray pocket of rain or storm. The Smoky Mountains have the best chance for this 10% coverage of our area as a whole, a stray storm could slide down into the Valley.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with patchy fog. We’ll only drop to around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are hot and humid. We’re around 90 degrees, with a stray pop-up Tuesday and a slightly greater coverage, but still spotty, on Wednesday.

Thursday is our best chance for rain moving through, with spotty to scattered rain and storms morning to early afternoon, then a 60% coverage in the evening to early night hours.

This is a cold front in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, leaving us with a couple of cooler days, well seasonable actually in the low 80s.

