How to save money when visiting Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As gas prices stay high, many of you may want to take that family vacation this summer but need to find other ways to save.

If your trip takes you to the Smokies, Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger found that you could save hundreds of dollars by planning ahead.

In Sevierville, at the Soaky Mountain Water Park, you save a lot of money by coming in after 4 p.m. However, if you want the real deal, go online and buy that one-day ticket at a discounted rate. Plus, right now, that ticket works for two days of play!

Sevierville has also made it easy to save at your fingertips. Head over to the Visit Sevierville website and check out all the coupons on your phone.

The same is true in Pigeon Forge, where the Department of Tourism has put together a website to save you on hotels and even a buy one, get one free mini-golf ticket.

“There are so many great coupons here in pigeon forge that you can find. They’re actually at the state welcome centers as you’re on your way into Pigeon Forge,” said Sue Carr with the Department of Tourism.

Let’s save you some gas! Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg’s Trolley systems connect the two cities; plus, you can park for free at either of the city’s lots.

That trolley ride will cost you a couple of quarters in Pigeon Forge, while in Gatlinburg -- all trolleys are free!

“If you just want to sit by in your hotel and on the balcony and just, you know, people watch, there are all types of vacations that you can choose from and at any budget,” added Carr.

If you are local and just want to drive over for the day, there are 840 ways to save at Mobile Brochure. They have placed coupon books in several area hotels, welcome centers and shopping destinations throughout Sevier County. Find some of those savings on the website.

Marci Claude with the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Gatlinburg, you can bundle attractions tickets for an even deeper discount. Anakeesta, Ripley’s, and other attractions work together for big bundled deals you can use over your vacation.

When it comes to where you’ll eat, she said to plan ahead. Some restaurants offer free breakfast for kids, or book a hotel that offers complimentary breakfast.

“What’s unique about Gatlinburg is that you can stay in town, park your car, you never have to move it again. And then some of the hotels offer free breakfasts and that is a big saving there too,” she said. “Saving a little bit here and there for maybe your breakfast would buy you ice cream later in the day, which would be a really fun treat. So when you start looking at discounts the pennies add up so that you can do a little bit more while you’re in town.”

Don’t forget when you are at Dollywood, a cup of ice water is always free. By purchasing tickets online, you’ll not only save a few bucks at most attractions, but you will also be able to skip the line when you get to the ticket booth.

