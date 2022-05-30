‘I just love to see him happy’ | Luc Lipcius’ mom on his incredible 2022 season

HOOVER, Ala. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols left Hoover, Alabama as SEC Champions. A feat this program hasn’t accomplished in 27 years.

In a season full of records broken and droughts snapped, the parents of these Vols said they’re overjoyed by what they’re watching.

Luc Lipcius’ mom, Rochelle, said seeing her son succeed was worth it.

“It’s been great. I just love to see him happy,” she said. “If you watch him, he’s out there like dancing around and doing silly things in between innings. And it’s just great to see him having fun. It’s a game, you should be having fun, so glad to see that.”

2022 has been one of Luc’s best seasons in six years with the Vols, recording 16 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 378 putouts as the first baseman.

All while balancing his rigorous Aerospace Engineering graduate program.

The moments that brought his mom the most joy happened away from the field.

“Oh my gosh, I mean just stay of seeing them for high-grade point average in the graduate program,” said Rochelle. “I mean you forget these guys are our student-athletes. And so he’ll be like studying for an exam on the bus on the way home or working on a project in the hotel room before a game.”

Rochelle said it was a change in mindset that allowed Luc to flourish this season.

“He took the pressure off himself,” she said. “He’s just been I think more consistent this year than in the past. He’s not worried about the future at this point. He’s got a great future either in baseball or whatever else he decides to do.”

It’s impossible to ignore how much fun this team was having as they continue their historic season.

Coach Tony Vitello said the shift in culture began when the Lipcius brothers arrived in Rocky Top.

“With leadership that comes from these guys or the Lipcius brothers who together kind of started the whole thing, there’s a tight bond where I think people value other teammates they have and they put them above themselves,” said Vitello.

Especially during the SEC Tournament, the Vols couldn’t contain their emotions like we’re used to seeing. Luc contributed the explosion of emotion to how close-knit this team has become.

“I think this is the most emotional, passionate team I’ve been a part of,” said Luc. “We love each other, have great team chemistry, and we really want everyone to do well. I think that’s where all the passion and emotion comes from you know, we want to see each other succeed.”

Rochelle said in Luc’s sixth year, “If this happens to be Luc’s last year, it’d be a great cap to the year, going out in style.”

The Vols said they’re just getting started, with sights locked firmly on Omaha. The road to the College World Series starts inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.