Advertisement

Knox County Rescue on scene of kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing

Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with Knox County Rescue.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to Cruze Landing Monday after receiving calls of five kayakers in distress.

Cruze Landing is a boat ramp on the French Broad River in Kodak.

Officials said they responded to multiple water rescues on Sunday.

Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather and wear a lifejacket.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Neither kayaker was injured, according to officials.
Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

Latest News

MobileBrochure.com has a number of deals available online.
How to save money when visiting Sevier County
A Memorial Day Service was held at Sevier County Courthouse.
Sevier County honors fallen veterans on Memorial Day
Pets who gain the most votes will be featured in the upcoming calendar.
Your pet could be featured on YWAC’s upcoming calendar
No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional