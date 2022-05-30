Knox County Rescue on scene of kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing
Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with Knox County Rescue.
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to Cruze Landing Monday after receiving calls of five kayakers in distress.
Cruze Landing is a boat ramp on the French Broad River in Kodak.
Officials said they responded to multiple water rescues on Sunday.
Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather and wear a lifejacket.
This is a developing story.
