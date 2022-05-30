Knox County Rescue on scene of kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to Cruze Landing Monday after receiving calls of five kayakers in distress.

Cruze Landing is a boat ramp on the French Broad River in Kodak.

Officials said they responded to multiple water rescues on Sunday.

Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather and wear a lifejacket.

This is a developing story.

