Knoxville’s Old City to host Dolly Fest in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you want to celebrate Dolly Parton all weekend long? Dolly Fest will return to the Old City by popular demand in June.

During the celebration, attendees can dress in their “Dolly-best” for a weekend full of art, music, history, food and fun, event officials shared. It will kick off on Friday, June 3, and end on Sunday, June 5.

While East Tennessee’s sweetheart herself is not expected to be at the event, it will include several ways of paying tribute to Dolly Parton.

“There’s a spirit of inclusivity with Dolly. And, so I think the festival and the spirit of what we’re doing here kind of has something for everybody. So we’re excited to have some folks come visit the neighborhood,” Event organizer Molly King said.

Festivities will include the main stage with five featured performers on State Street, Dolly-themed Maker’s Market and more Dolly events throughout the old city.

The event will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County.

Imagination Library’s Danielle Velez said, “We’re excited to be a part of Dolly Fest. Last year, the proceeds also went to Imagination Library. And we raised almost $7,000 for the Imagination Library program, which was a huge contribution that sends hundreds of books to Knox County children and allows us to keep the program in Knox County available.”

Schedule

Friday

The Old City will open the event with a “very special Dolly-themed First Friday series of events.” Dolly-themed activities across retail shops, galleries, restaurants and bars will be available to attendees in the area.

Saturday

On Saturday, June 4, live performances will include Leah Blevins, Aaron Vance, Adeem The Artist, Kelle Jolly, Marble City Opera and Jeff Barbra & Sarah Pirkle. Attendees can find the stage on State Street between Jackson Avenue and Summit Hill Drive from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Event officials said, “Dress up in your Dolly best and be sure to wear your dancin’ shoes!”

Sunday

A Special Edition Dolly Market will take place on June 5 and can be found on West Jackson Avenue between South Central and the Ramp. Over 30 local crafters, artists and makers will feature Dolly-themed products from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

