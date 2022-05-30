Advertisement

No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional

Fresh off an SEC Tournament title, Tennessee sets out on the road to Omaha this weekend
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will set out on the road to Omaha and the College World Series this weekend.

For the second straight year, the Vols will host both a Regional and should they advance, a Super Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The three teams Tennessee will host in the Knoxville Regional are being revealed on Memorial Day Monday at Noon on ESPN2.

The newly crowned SEC Tournament champs arrived late Sunday night on campus after making the bus ride from Hoover, Alabama.

Vol fans were on hand to greet the team, which never trailed in Hoover on their way to wins over Vandy, LSU, Kentucky and then Florida for the championship. It marked the team’s first in 27 years.

The Vols remain the overall #1 team in the nation now, an incredible 53-7 on the season.

