Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a plane crashed in the Chilhowee Mountains on Sunday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

A fixed-wing two-seater with two people on board, the pilot and his wife, crashed near Walland during the afternoon hours of May 29, officials said.

The couple reportedly escaped but the pilot suffered minor injuries. His wife told officials she was not injured in the crash, according to a spokesperson.

Once the plane went down, a sheriff’s office official said the man and woman walked out of the woods, which took “a while.” Afterward, they both went to the Blount Memorial Hospital to get checked out.

As of Sunday evening, a spokesperson told WVLT News that crews had not found the airplane.

WVLT News has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to learn more but has not heard back at this time.

This story is developing.

