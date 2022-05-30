Advertisement

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1

As of Sunday evening, a spokesperson told WVLT News that the airplane had not been found.
As of Sunday evening, a spokesperson told WVLT News that the airplane had not been found.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a plane crashed in the Chilhowee Mountains on Sunday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

A fixed-wing two-seater with two people on board, the pilot and his wife, crashed near Walland during the afternoon hours of May 29, officials said.

The couple reportedly escaped but the pilot suffered minor injuries. His wife told officials she was not injured in the crash, according to a spokesperson.

Once the plane went down, a sheriff’s office official said the man and woman walked out of the woods, which took “a while.” Afterward, they both went to the Blount Memorial Hospital to get checked out.

As of Sunday evening, a spokesperson told WVLT News that crews had not found the airplane.

WVLT News has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to learn more but has not heard back at this time.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Neither kayaker was injured, according to officials.
Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

Latest News

No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional
Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1
Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
TWRA Officials are reminding boaters to be safe this holiday weekend.
With boating season around the corner, TWRA renews calls for safety on the water