Advertisement

Sevier County honors fallen veterans on Memorial Day

Sevier County residents gathered on Monday to honor fallen veterans during a special service.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County residents gathered on Monday to honor fallen veterans during special service.

The names of all those who were lost last year were read, along with a 21 gun salute. The group also honored the fallen military members with the POW/MIA Missing Man Table ceremony, which is a dignified and solemn moment in many formal dinners and other occasions..

The service was held at 11 a.m. on the Sevier County Courthouse lawn.

For those in attendance they said it’s something they do every year because of those who gave so much for all of us.

“Our fallen veterans, our soldiers, have given up so much, have sacrificed so much for us, this is the least that we could do,” said Wilma Zavona, of Sevierville. “Of all days this is really the day that we should be here, think of them and all that they’ve done for us.”

She wished that more people would take part in services like the one at the courthouse Monday.

A Memorial Day Service was held at Sevier County Courthouse.
A Memorial Day Service was held at Sevier County Courthouse.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Neither kayaker was injured, according to officials.
Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

Latest News

MobileBrochure.com has a number of deals available online.
How to save money when visiting Sevier County
Pets who gain the most votes will be featured in the upcoming calendar.
Your pet could be featured on YWAC’s upcoming calendar
Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with...
Knox County Rescue on scene of kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing
No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional