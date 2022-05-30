Sevier County honors fallen veterans on Memorial Day

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County residents gathered on Monday to honor fallen veterans during special service.

The names of all those who were lost last year were read, along with a 21 gun salute. The group also honored the fallen military members with the POW/MIA Missing Man Table ceremony, which is a dignified and solemn moment in many formal dinners and other occasions..

The service was held at 11 a.m. on the Sevier County Courthouse lawn.

For those in attendance they said it’s something they do every year because of those who gave so much for all of us.

“Our fallen veterans, our soldiers, have given up so much, have sacrificed so much for us, this is the least that we could do,” said Wilma Zavona, of Sevierville. “Of all days this is really the day that we should be here, think of them and all that they’ve done for us.”

She wished that more people would take part in services like the one at the courthouse Monday.

A Memorial Day Service was held at Sevier County Courthouse. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

