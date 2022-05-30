Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Hawkins County man

The 83-year-old went missing May 29
Franklin Grizzel went missing Sunday.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man. Franklin Delano Grizzel went missing from Hawkins County on Sunday.

He is 6′1″, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a white checkered shirt. Franklin has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely on his own. Please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department at 423-272-7121 if you see him.

