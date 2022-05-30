Silver Alert issued for missing Hawkins County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man. Franklin Delano Grizzel went missing from Hawkins County on Sunday.

He is 6′1″, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a white checkered shirt. Franklin has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely on his own. Please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department at 423-272-7121 if you see him.

