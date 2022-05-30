Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride draws thousands

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Sevier County Courthouse, thousands gathered to start a 65-mile ride that would end at Clinch Mountain.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride became one of the biggest events in Sevier County, and this year drew more than 4,000 bikers from all over the country to East Tennessee to take part in the ride.

Darrell Baker drove 350 miles form Ohio just to ride alongside friends that share a common goal.

“It’s just a way to get out here and touch people’s hearts.” said Baker.

With the help of a police escort, the thousands on motorcycles made it safely to the Veteran’s Overlook on Clinch Mountain where they placed a wreath on the memorial to honor those who never made it home. Along the way, people lined the highway waving American flags and signs showing their support during the drive.

For many of the bikers, it was an opportunity to hit the open road and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“For us, coming out of the military this is like having another family it’s like they know what we’ve been there and they understand,” said Army veteran and biker Mary Stark.

The official total of bikers that participated hasn’t come out yet but it’s expected to beat last year’s number of more than 4,000.

