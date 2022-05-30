Advertisement

Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride draws thousands

The ceremony began in Sevier County and ended at the Veteran’s Overlook on Clinch Mountain.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Sevier County Courthouse, thousands gathered to start a 65-mile ride that would end at Clinch Mountain.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride became one of the biggest events in Sevier County, and this year drew more than 4,000 bikers from all over the country to East Tennessee to take part in the ride.

Darrell Baker drove 350 miles form Ohio just to ride alongside friends that share a common goal.

“It’s just a way to get out here and touch people’s hearts.” said Baker.

With the help of a police escort, the thousands on motorcycles made it safely to the Veteran’s Overlook on Clinch Mountain where they placed a wreath on the memorial to honor those who never made it home. Along the way, people lined the highway waving American flags and signs showing their support during the drive.

For many of the bikers, it was an opportunity to hit the open road and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“For us, coming out of the military this is like having another family it’s like they know what we’ve been there and they understand,” said Army veteran and biker Mary Stark.

The official total of bikers that participated hasn’t come out yet but it’s expected to beat last year’s number of more than 4,000.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Latest News

Sunshine stays with us and we'll warm up through the day.
Calm and mild overnight into Monday morning
Knox County officials encouraged East Tennesseans to enjoy the weather but to wear a lifejacket.
Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers
Top ranked Tennessee chomps down on the Gators to win first Tourney title in 27 years
SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS!
A CBS affiliate said one person was detained as a person of interest just moments after the...
Report: 6 shot in downtown Chattanooga Saturday night