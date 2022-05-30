Spotty PM storms ahead of a 90° afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is on! We have another crack at 90 degrees in the Valley this week, ahead of some rain. Part of East Tennessee remains in what we call a ‘flash drought;’ that’s despite 2.5 inches of rain over the last week.

The weekend looks refreshing from this far out!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated storms wrap up before dinner Memorial Day. Just have your weather app’s radar screen handy if you’re outside, because these cells are breezy rainers. Tuesday is VERY similar to Monday. That means temps in the upper 80s, lots of humid sunshine, and a very spotty storm. The change: the storms favor the mountaintops of the Smoky Mountains, and perhaps the higher points of Fentress and Morgan Counties.

Wednesday could be our next 90 degree day of 2022, and we’re still head of the ‘normal’ first 90 degree day of the year, at least historically. There’s another 10% chance of storms, but most stay dry with sunshine and heat.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is quiet and toasty to start. Rain is here for most by day’s end. As of now, the rain trends under half an inch. Friday morning has a few pre-dawn showers and most of those are well to the east up in the mountains. There’s still a lid of clouds through at least the early afternoon Friday. From this vantage point, days out from the weekend, Saturday and Sunday appear dry and slightly cooler. Well, around average, at least. There’s lots of sunshine and dry weather.

Monday and Tuesday of next week are warming, getting closer to those 90s in the Valley. There are low-end rain chances both of those days.

