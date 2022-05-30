Advertisement

Your pet could be featured on YWAC’s upcoming calendar

Animal shelter officials will accept submissions until July 31 at 8:00 p.m.
Animal shelter officials will accept submissions until July 31 at 8:00 p.m.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention, pet parents! Your pets could be professionally photographed and featured on Young-Williams Animal Center’s 2023 calendar.

Animal shelter officials will accept submissions until July 31 at 8:00 p.m.

The top 11 pets to receive the most votes will be the star of a photoshoot for their very own calendar feature. All other entries that gather at least five votes will be included in a photo collage on the last page of the calendar, according to the shelter announcement.

Entry photos should not include humans.

Shelter officials asked that no entry be involved in the breeding or selling of animals.

“Young-Williams Animal Center’s vision is A Home for Every Pet and we take in nearly 10,000 homeless pets every year; therefore, we ask that no calendar contest entrant be involved in the breeding or selling of animals,” the website states.

Those at home wanting to cheer on the pets in the contest can vote for a minimum $5 donation to the animal shelter here.

To enter, pet owners will have to make a $25 donation during the application here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Multiple crews responded to the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive for a possible drowning...
Victim identified following drowning on Ft. Loudon Lake
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois.
TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Neither kayaker was injured, according to officials.
Knox County crews rescue stranded kayakers

Latest News

MobileBrochure.com has a number of deals available online.
How to save money when visiting Sevier County
A Memorial Day Service was held at Sevier County Courthouse.
Sevier County honors fallen veterans on Memorial Day
Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with...
Knox County Rescue on scene of kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing
No. 1 seed Vols set to host Knoxville Regional