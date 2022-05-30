Your pet could be featured on YWAC’s upcoming calendar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention, pet parents! Your pets could be professionally photographed and featured on Young-Williams Animal Center’s 2023 calendar.

Animal shelter officials will accept submissions until July 31 at 8:00 p.m.

The top 11 pets to receive the most votes will be the star of a photoshoot for their very own calendar feature. All other entries that gather at least five votes will be included in a photo collage on the last page of the calendar, according to the shelter announcement.

Entry photos should not include humans.

Shelter officials asked that no entry be involved in the breeding or selling of animals.

“Young-Williams Animal Center’s vision is A Home for Every Pet and we take in nearly 10,000 homeless pets every year; therefore, we ask that no calendar contest entrant be involved in the breeding or selling of animals,” the website states.

Those at home wanting to cheer on the pets in the contest can vote for a minimum $5 donation to the animal shelter here.

To enter, pet owners will have to make a $25 donation during the application here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.