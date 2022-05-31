A behind-the-scenes tour of Townsend’s newest distillery

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Company Distilling will soon open its newly-constructed distillery in Townsend.

Led by former Jack Daniels Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, the group believes that whiskey is best enjoyed with good company, hence the name.

People will be able to experience live music, enjoy cocktails, and tour the facility during the grand opening weekend from July 8 to 10. A complete portfolio of samples, featuring the company’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in maple wood, will also be available for guests to enjoy.

Festivities for guests are said to include a concert on Friday at 7:00 p.m. featuring Southerland and a concert at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday showcasing The Coveralls.

Company Distilling was founded in 2020. Since, they have worked to create spaces where people can gather and enjoy spirits together. Arnett said that they strive toward building a strong culture, while focusing on people, places, and community.

“Our initial vision for Company Distilling was to be more than just a whiskey brand. We envisioned being a full portfolio spirits company, and we had a collective group experience that I thought brought different areas of expertise to the table. We were stronger together, especially when we were thinking about doing more than just one thing,” says Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller, “I think one of the greatest things about where we are is the freedom that comes from being a small, nimble group of people controlling our own destiny.”

Company Distilling President and Founder Kris Tatum helped assemble an all-star team to take on the bourbon market, with the resumes to prove it.

“It’s not just having the former Master Distiller at Jack, or having their fermentation scientists. We also have a director of sales and distribution that is top of his game. Our marketing and brand strategy director, she was top of her game for the state of Virginia. So we’ve been able to put together a full complete team. I think that’s huge, and that’s an opportunity I don’t think a lot of people have from a startup perspective, but it’s one that I love and it’s a challenge but it’s fun.”

Unique to Blount County, the distillery will partner with local businesses to provide guests with an experience each visit. If hungry, a Maryville-based restaurant, Amici, has announced it will hold a permanent menu at the location, allowing visitors to have a bite before leaving.

“We are thrilled to share the Amici experience with Company Distilling and their visitors,” said Chris Thompson, Chef/Owner. “Food has consistently been a contributor to creating friendships and impactful impressions for our guests. It’s clear Company Distilling has similar goals of creating long-lasting relationships by bringing people together to share something they can all enjoy.”

Soon a 20,000 square foot manufacturing and distilling factory will open in Alcoa, cementing the company as a business that’s here to stay in East Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.