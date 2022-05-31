Advertisement

Boat crash leaves one dead, one injured on South Holston Lake

A boat crash on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County left one person dead and one injured Monday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed after a deck boat crashed into a personal watercraft around 6 p.m. Monday, according to Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency Spokesperson, Matt Cameron.

The deck boat was carrying three people while there were two people on the personal watercraft, according to Cameron.

“The male operator and the female passenger of the PWC were transported by boat back to 421 access area where they were met by emergency services,” Cameron said. “The male victim was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries and the female passenger was pronounced dead at Bristol Medical Center.”

Both people on the PWC were wearing their life vests and no one on the deck boat was injured.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for all involved and the incident remains under investigation,” Cameron said.

The victim’s identity will not be released until Tuesday, out of respect for the family.

