Advertisement

Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera

Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide occurred. (CNN Newsource, MILA CARTER)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boaters captured the moment a massive rockslide happened on Lake Powell in Arizona.

The video is from Mila Carter who was spending time on the lake for Memorial Day with her husband.

The huge slab of rock crashed into the water below.

The second the section of the cliff broke off, Carter’s husband sped away for safety.

No one was injured in their boat.

“Luckily, no one was around,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Plane crashes in Blount County, injures 1
Money and drugs were found during the stop, officials said.
Sheriff: Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Sweetwater
Frontier has arrived, and ORNL is preparing for science on Day One
World’s fastest supercomputer sits in East Tennessee
On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad route across the United States was...
Biggest cities in Tennessee 150 years ago
Crews are responding to a water rescue at Cruze Landing in Kodak, according to officials with...
Knox County Rescue respond to kayaker distress call at Cruze Landing

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary...
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation