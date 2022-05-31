Crime Stoppers offers tips to prevent car break ins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There have already been 831 reported thefts from cars since May 15, a 2% increase from last year at this time. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said these numbers really go up during the summer months.

The best prevention from car break ins starts with people simply locking their car doors.

“It’s amazing how many times police will go and take a report and find out the cars were never locked,” Communications Director for East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Stacey Payne said.

She said around 90% of all car break ins aren’t necessarily break ins because burglars just open unlocked doors when they see things through car windows.

“Whatever belongings you have, even if its empty trash from your lunch. Somebody peaking in your window, they don’t even realize it’s trash and they may break in your car trying to steal that thinking it’s something of value,” Payne said.

Payne mentioned other prevention tools like surveillance in parking lots and car alarms, which most cars have nowadays. Payne said those don’t go as far though.

“They’re looking for quick and easy. Breaking a window takes more time and is not as easy,” Payne said.

Payne said if people do park outside their homes or in a parking lot to check on their vehicles as much as possible. It’s also best to take all of your valuables out of the car. Putting them in your trunk is an option, but if you do so in a parking lot a burglar could see this and still try to get in your car.

