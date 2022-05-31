Advertisement

Fatal shooting of Black man in Kansas may have been a hate crime

A suspect is in custody as police investigate whether the shooting of a Black man was a hate crime. (KWCH-DT, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Kansas are looking into possible hate crime charges after the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Black man.

The Wichita Police Department arrested 27-year-old Roger R. Gale on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault after the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, who was Black.

Police are now looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime, KWCH reports. A witness says the suspect used racial slurs prior to the incident.

Roger Gale, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, who was Black, in what may have been a hate crime.(Sedgwick County Sheriff Records)

Police learned Gale, Hardy and a 39-year-old woman got into an argument while Gale was walking his dog Saturday night near an apartment complex. Gale then allegedly fired several shots at the woman and Hardy, hitting Hardy multiple times.

Police responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m., where they found Hardy with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Hardy’s sister gave a statement to KWCH regarding the shooting.

“My brother was a good man who didn’t deserve to be chased down and killed. I’m just hoping they get him justice because he didn’t deserve to die like that. Or die at all. It was a savage and unnecessary attack,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

The investigation is ongoing.

