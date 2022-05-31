Advertisement

Former VFL, Blue Angel, once took Tom Cruise into the air to prepare for Top Gun

If you’re up on your Vols history you might recognize the name Curt Watson, but did you know that he once helped Tom Cruise prepare for his role in the original Top Gun?
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re up on your Vols history you might recognize the name Curt Watson, but did you know that he once helped Tom Cruise prepare for his role in the original Top Gun?

Watson joined the University of Tennessee football team in 1968, earning himself the nickname the “Crossville Comet.” He even earned All-SEC in all three of his varsity seasons.

From 1983 to 1986, Watson served as a Lieutenant Commander and was even a Blue Angel. In 1985 he also got to take Tom Cruise on a flight in a jet to help him get into his roll for Top Gun. The Vol Network posted a copy of a personal letter Cruise gave the airman, saying thanks for the opportunity.

