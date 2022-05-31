Former VFL, Blue Angel, once took Tom Cruise into the air to prepare for Top Gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re up on your Vols history you might recognize the name Curt Watson, but did you know that he once helped Tom Cruise prepare for his role in the original Top Gun?

Watson joined the University of Tennessee football team in 1968, earning himself the nickname the “Crossville Comet.” He even earned All-SEC in all three of his varsity seasons.

From 1983 to 1986, Watson served as a Lieutenant Commander and was even a Blue Angel. In 1985 he also got to take Tom Cruise on a flight in a jet to help him get into his roll for Top Gun. The Vol Network posted a copy of a personal letter Cruise gave the airman, saying thanks for the opportunity.

In case you didn’t know…@Vol_Football legend and former @BlueAngels Curt Watson took @TomCruise up in a jet to prepare for the original #TopGun #TheCrossvilleComet pic.twitter.com/JqPlhKxEKE — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) May 31, 2022

