KCSO to offer free VIN etching this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a partnership with The Great Smoky Mountains CPCU, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will offer VIN etching this weekend, providing a quick and easy way to protect your vehicle from being stolen.

Operation Vehicle ID will be held Saturday, June 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the TIS Services Building, located at 1900 Winston Road. The service will take place in the back of the parking lot, according to a KCSO spokesperson.

What is VIN etching? It is when the vehicle identification number gets permanently etched in your vehicle’s windshield or windows. According to the police, it will be placed in a discreet place on the vehicle, will not harm the glass and takes about 10 minutes.

“VIN Etching can be a significant deterrent to vehicle thefts,” a KCSO spokesperson said. “Thieves will often pass a car that has been marked this way because it can be quickly traced.”

Approximately 400 motor vehicle thefts have taken place in Knox County since Jan. 1, 2021, officials told WVLT News.

