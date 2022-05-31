Advertisement

Knoxville officers issue 469 citations over Memorial Day weekend

Officers arrested eight people due to DUIs and assisted 40 motorists over the holiday.
Knoxville Police Department officers conducted enhanced holiday traffic enforcement over the...
Knoxville Police Department officers conducted enhanced holiday traffic enforcement over the weekend.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers issued nearly 500 traffic citations over the long Memorial Day weekend, according to release statistics from the department.

The holiday weekend included traffic incidents from 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day, officials noted. During this time, officers conducted enhanced holiday traffic enforcement in an effort to “keep the roads safe and prevent dangerous driving and serious crashes.”

According to the report, 469 citations were given out, while 214 warning citations were issued. There were 73 crash investigations and 14 crashes with injury. Officers also noted that there were no fatal injuries over the weekend.

“And we are happy to report that there were NO fatal crashes within city limits,” a post on social media stated.

Officers arrested eight people due to DUIs and assisted 40 motorists over the holiday.

