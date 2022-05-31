Knoxville Police warns against ‘vigilante groups’ trying to catch child predators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has warned against “vigilante groups” trying to catch child predators.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that doesn’t have a heart for child victims,” KPD ICAC task force Commander Tony Willis, said, “But the “vigilante groups-” those actions actually hurt our cases.”

Willis said there’s extensive training law enforcement follows when enticing child predators. There are dangers in online chats and trying to catch them in person.

“We’ve got to be conscious of luring someone in unlawfully. There are things we must follow legally in protocols from the Department of Justice,” he explained.

Some vigilante groups try to catch the bad men and women, but Willis said there’s a lot of concern there.

“God forbid that one of these guys pulls a gun,” Willis said.

That work could overlap with a law enforcement case.

“Should a vigilante group do something that compromises a case that took months to develop, then we potentially lose all the evidence when that person goes back and deletes that or they would certainly know at that point that the evidence we are collecting that they are a target or they would suspect that,” he explained.

It could hurt the case bad enough that the predator gets away.

“If a person who is a target of an investigation learns that they are they could wipe that phone to make that evidence irretrievable, and that could mean the difference between a prosecution and an acquittal or worst case scenario we’re unable to bring a case at all that is worthy of prosecution because we can’t supply the evidence that we otherwise would.”

Willis told me should a third party get injured if the vigilante approaches somebody they’ve been communicating with and on the approach that person takes of and a third party gets injured, they could be subject to a review by the District Attorney’s Office or civil liability. And there is no legal underpinning to protect them.

Willis said what these people are doing is legal but it’s complicated and complex.

“It is akin to a citizen approaching a drug house and buying narcotics and calling us and saying here you go, go prosecute them. Well we can’t do that,” Willis said.

He said that none of that is controlled, witnessed nor corroborated.

“If a vigilante group somehow stumbles upon somebody that they suspect is exploiting children, tell us. They have the same obligation as anybody else.”

If you have a tip you can share it with KPD ICAC task force here. If you think you have seen a missing child, or suspect a child may be sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber tip line by calling 1-800-843-5678.

