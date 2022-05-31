KPD: Man attempts to steal purse from Waffle House, punches female in face

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man attempted to steal a purse from a North Knoxville Waffle House and then punched a female in the face when she tried to stop him, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Knoxville Police Department officers said video captured Shaquille Boyd, 32, going inside the Waffle House at 103 Stekoia Lane during the morning hours of May 20.

Once inside, the report stated he went into a secure office not open to the public and started yelling at a female and a witness. Boyd then grabbed the female’s purse off the wall and attempted to leave, officials said.

The female jumped on Boyd’s back, but he threw her to the ground, according to the report. She then reportedly put the purse around her neck in an attempt to stop him from taking it.

Boyd hit the female in the face “several times with a closed fist” and ran out of the store before officers could show up, the report noted.

Just hours afterward, KPD officers responded to an alleged aggravated assault at Tyson Park, located at 2351 Kingston Pike. Once there, officers said they immediately recognized Boyd from the Waffle House incident.

A photo of the man was taken to the female at Waffle House, where she positively identified him, according to the report.

Boyd was charged with burglary and assault - bodily injury.

